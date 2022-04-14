DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $147.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.83. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

