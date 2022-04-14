DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,361 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,017,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,309,000 after buying an additional 130,346 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $197.20 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.64.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

