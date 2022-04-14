DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 39,899 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,899 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14,674.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 960,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after acquiring an additional 953,997 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

