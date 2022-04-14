Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) COO Buys $32,950.00 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.