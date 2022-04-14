Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,699,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

