Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Bank of America

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DAL. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

DAL stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.02. 33,528,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,491,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

