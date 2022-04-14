Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.62, but opened at $41.37. Delta Air Lines shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 442,485 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56.

About Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

