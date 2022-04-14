Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Shares of DLA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.31. 13,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,044. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $224.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 11.9% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

