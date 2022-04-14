Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

