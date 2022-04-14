Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a CHF 36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

AHEXY opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.00%.

About Adecco Group (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.