Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target to SEK 63

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 59 to SEK 63 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
SSAAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.
Shares of SSAAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.03.
About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
