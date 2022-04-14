Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target to SEK 63

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 59 to SEK 63 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SSAAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of SSAAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

