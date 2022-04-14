Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Shares Up 0.3%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €40.60 ($44.13) and last traded at €40.54 ($44.07). Approximately 2,557,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €40.43 ($43.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

