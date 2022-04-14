Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 69,067 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 243,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438,469. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.