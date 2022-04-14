Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,350 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.68) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.49) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.16) to GBX 4,800 ($62.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.25) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,138.67 ($53.93).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,962 ($51.63) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,158 ($41.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.56). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,712.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,751.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.42 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,490 ($45.48) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,778.34). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,662 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,516.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

