DigitalBits Price Tops $0.36 (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000897 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $340.34 million and $3.24 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 38.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00267697 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004522 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00021179 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.93 or 0.00662831 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 949,770,768 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.