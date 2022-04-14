Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

DSCSY opened at $48.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.17. Disco has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $71.58.

