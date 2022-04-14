Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce $3.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the lowest is $3.24. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $5.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.14 to $14.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $15.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.05.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.18. 803,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.