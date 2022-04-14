DNotes Hits Market Cap of $8,079.18 (NOTE)

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, DNotes has traded 76% lower against the dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a market capitalization of $8,079.18 and $71,525.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

