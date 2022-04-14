DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 45,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.