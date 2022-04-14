Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Shares of DG traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,594. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $250.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

