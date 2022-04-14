Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Hits New 52-Week High at $249.74

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $249.74 and last traded at $249.69, with a volume of 80958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.39.

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.03.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

