Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of DMZPY stock remained flat at $$31.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DMZPY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

