Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of DMZPY stock remained flat at $$31.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (Get Rating)
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
