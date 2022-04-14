Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Up 116.6% in March

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the March 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,785. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

See Also

