DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given New 1,570.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,082.26.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.83. 56,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $133.78.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.