Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 22,393 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.