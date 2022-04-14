Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 12.0% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.69 million, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

