Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 47,085 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,915,000 after buying an additional 257,464 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after buying an additional 143,124 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,187,000 after buying an additional 224,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after buying an additional 293,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,388,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRE opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

