Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WOR opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.00. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

