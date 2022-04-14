Duality Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $131.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

