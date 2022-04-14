Duality Advisers LP Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TT opened at $148.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.55. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

