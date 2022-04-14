Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 909.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 18.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

