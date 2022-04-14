Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.29 Million in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.61. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.