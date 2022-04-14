Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,172,000 after purchasing an additional 288,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,447 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Cognex Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.