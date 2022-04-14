Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 16.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.96. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

