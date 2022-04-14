Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

NBIX opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,743 shares of company stock worth $3,957,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

