Duality Advisers LP Purchases 333 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 588,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,676,000 after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 377,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 200,146 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

