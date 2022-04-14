Duality Advisers LP Sells 20,623 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,623 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $86.60 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.71.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

