Duality Advisers LP Sells 20,885 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,885 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

SPG stock opened at $127.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

