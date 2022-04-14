Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,802 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Alleghany in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Y opened at $845.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $732.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $688.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

