Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.17 Million Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,351,000 after purchasing an additional 407,090 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 162.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 356,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $18,945,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SILK opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.