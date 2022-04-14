Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $121.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average is $137.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

