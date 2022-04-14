Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.72.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

