Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $630,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,267,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,638,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

NYSE BROS opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $41,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $2,233,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BROS. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

