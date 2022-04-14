DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 235,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 165,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 125,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,761. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

