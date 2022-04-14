Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.13.

DYNT stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.06.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dynatronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

