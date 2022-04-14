Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $585.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

