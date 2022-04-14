Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $63.44

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.44, but opened at $68.39. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 6,318 shares trading hands.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $929.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

