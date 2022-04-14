East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EJPRY traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 119,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

About East Japan Railway (Get Rating)

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.