Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

EMN stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.90. 28,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.63. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,480,000 after buying an additional 66,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 25,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 27,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

