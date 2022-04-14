Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:EFL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 14,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,217. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

