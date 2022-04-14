Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE:EFL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 14,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,217. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.